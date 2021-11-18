GoHealth (GOCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

11/9/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

10/18/2021 – GoHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 39.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,904,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

