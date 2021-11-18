Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7489 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36.

GARPY stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $20.30.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

