Golden Green Inc. Has $9.93 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 472.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 565,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 262,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

