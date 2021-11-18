Golden Green Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,637.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $905.15 and a twelve month high of $1,714.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,457.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,418.16. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

