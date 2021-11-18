Golden Green Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SHOP stock opened at $1,637.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $905.15 and a twelve month high of $1,714.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,457.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,418.16. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.
SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.
Shopify Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
