Golden Green Inc. Sells 211,265 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,265 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.