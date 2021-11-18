Golden Green Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Netflix by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $279,684,000 after buying an additional 60,956 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $691.69 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.67 and its 200-day moving average is $559.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

