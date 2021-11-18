Golden Green Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $399.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

