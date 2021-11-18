Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Falcon Minerals worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

