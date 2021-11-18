Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 51,517 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of East Resources Acquisition worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,398,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

