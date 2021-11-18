Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

