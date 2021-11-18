Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 195.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Cumulus Media worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CMLS stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Cumulus Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

