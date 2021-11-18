Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $6.56 Million in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 304,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.