Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $85.31 and a twelve month high of $113.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.