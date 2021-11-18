Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

