Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

