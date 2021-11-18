Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.