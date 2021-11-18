Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Graham by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $602.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $445.00 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.