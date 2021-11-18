Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI stock opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.57. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.