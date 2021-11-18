Graviocoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $316.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.00358874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.