Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

