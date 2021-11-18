Greenhaven Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 2.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $63,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

