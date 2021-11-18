GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report released on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.88 million and a P/E ratio of -34.07. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of C$15.48 and a 52 week high of C$43.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

