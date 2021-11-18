Greg Strakosch Sells 10,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $110.29 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
