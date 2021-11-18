Greg Strakosch Sells 10,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $110.29 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

