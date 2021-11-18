Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.41

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 10444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,707 shares of company stock worth $7,213,184. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

