Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. Griffon also posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,663. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

