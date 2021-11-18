Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Griffon stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

