Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Down 76.9% in October

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,060,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRSO opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Grow Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

