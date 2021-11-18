Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 61,387 shares.The stock last traded at $131.06 and had previously closed at $131.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

