Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Raised to C$48.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:GCG opened at C$35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$956.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.98 and a one year high of C$43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.47.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

