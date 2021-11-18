Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

COCO stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

