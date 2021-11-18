Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,189.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,189 ($41.66) and last traded at GBX 3,101.36 ($40.52), with a volume of 37330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,126 ($40.84).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,976.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,819.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.52.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

