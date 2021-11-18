Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.840 EPS.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,076. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

