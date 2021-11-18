Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.45 ($182.88).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €216.20 ($254.35) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a 12 month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.