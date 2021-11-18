Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $173.97. 133,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

