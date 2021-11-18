Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 74,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,423. The company has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

