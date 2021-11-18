Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,441. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $251.38 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

