Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,655.00. 24,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,457.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,418.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $905.15 and a 1 year high of $1,714.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.