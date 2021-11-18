Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

