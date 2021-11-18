Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HBRIY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.