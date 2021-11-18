HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.60 or 1.00564534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.46 or 0.06949317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

