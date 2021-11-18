Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the October 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,176 shares of company stock worth $3,991,730. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.