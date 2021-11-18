HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

