HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $399.38 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.09 and a 200-day moving average of $361.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

