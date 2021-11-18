HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,216 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $195.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $197.30.

