HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

