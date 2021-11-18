Head to Head Analysis: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) vs. Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.58% 7.58% 0.80% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Northwest Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million 2.80 $10.34 million $1.52 12.41 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.07 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

