Head-To-Head Analysis: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) versus All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92% LiveVox N/A -155.25% -30.97%

81.3% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 206.11 -$8.73 million N/A N/A LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for All For One Media and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.33%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than All For One Media.

Summary

LiveVox beats All For One Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

