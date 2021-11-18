Head to Head Comparison: Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) versus Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Bank of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Princeton and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Princeton and Auto Trader Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Princeton $66.48 million 3.07 $20.14 million $2.98 10.12 Auto Trader Group $343.81 million 26.80 $167.20 million N/A N/A

Auto Trader Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Princeton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of Princeton and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Princeton 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auto Trader Group 2 5 5 0 2.25

Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Bank of Princeton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Princeton is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank of Princeton pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Princeton has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Bank of Princeton on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded by Stephen Distler and Ross Wishnick on March 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency. The Trade segment refers to revenue from the retailer and home trader customers advertising their vehicles and utilizing the company’s products. The Consumer Services segment refers to the private sellers for vehicle advertisements; as well as third-party partners who provide services to consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance. The Manufacturer and Agency segment refers to manufacturers and their advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the company’s websites. The company was founded by Robert John Madejski in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

