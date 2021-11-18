Head to Head Comparison: Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) vs. Its Competitors

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS: PGXPF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pelangio Exploration to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -262.00% -157.58% Pelangio Exploration Competitors -2,152.12% 6.81% -0.01%

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A -$1.34 million -2.60 Pelangio Exploration Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -15.05

Pelangio Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration Competitors 690 2341 2722 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Pelangio Exploration’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pelangio Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pelangio Exploration competitors beat Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

