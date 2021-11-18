Head-To-Head Comparison: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Merger and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 21.19% 38.73% 12.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Merger and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 1 3 0 2.75

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $11.97, indicating a potential upside of 102.92%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Merger and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.60 $91.18 million $1.95 3.03

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

